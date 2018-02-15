YP Letters: Brexit is obscuring Britain’s crisis of governance at all levels

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Middlesbrough.

NOTHING illustrates the level to which our Parliamentary democracy has plunged than the need for a behaviour code of conduct to be applied to MPs, peers and staff employed at the Palaces of Westminster (The Yorkshire Post, February 9).

All of this comes at a time that yet more employees from the construction giant Carillion have lost their jobs, a grand total of 930 workers, not to mention those who were employed by construction and supply firms across Britain, which inevitably must try to survive despite being owed countless sums that would have kept its staff in meaningful employment.

This is clearly Britain in crisis at all levels, as politicians misbehave at Westminster and corporate firms are allowed to build up huge debts that almost certainly cost workers in several industries their jobs and livelihoods.

Someone has to get a grip on all of this, or is Brexit clouding the real issues to make for a dysfunctional Britain before we even leave the EU?

From: JKM Krawiec, Station Road, North Thoresby.

YOU are correct in saying farming and every other industry need clarity on leaving the EU. The question is why didn’t the Brexiteers give us this clarity before the referendum?

The reality is either they didn’t know (which shows incompetence and thus they are not now fit to be in Government), or they did and knew the bad consequences of leaving (which is deceit). Either way, the country has deserved better than the sheer ineptitude of the Government.

From: Robert Mansfield, Old Lane, Bramhope.

IN 2016 UK motorists bought 2.7 million new cars. UK manufacturers built 1.7 million cars and exported 1.35 million of those, the biggest market being the US.

To satisfy this demand the UK currently imports 2.35 million cars (worth about £52bn), the majority of those being from the EU. After Brexit, the UK is still likely to buy cars at this level. If the EU makes trade more difficult, there are two possible results.

It is surely quite likely that manufacturers on the Continent will set up car plants in the UK to satisfy the demand. It is also likely that UK consumers will see exit from the EU as a time to buy more UK-produced cars – I would be surprised if there was not another “I’m Backing Britain Campaign”.