YP Letters: Brexit reaction as the good ship UK sails into rocky waters

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

WHEN a ship sets sail, she’s piloted by a captain who’s determined to arrive unscathed at a known destination. But captains often have to steer very skilfully through bad weather with tempestuous and violent seas in order not to falter or even sink.

However, he or she makes sure that lifeboats, belts and jackets, or alternative options, are available just in case. It seems that HMS The Deal, with Captain May at the helm, doesn’t have such life-saving equipment, or alternatives available on board; or if she has, then they’re known only to the ship’s executive crew.

Passengers and non-executive crew would dearly like Captain May to inform them, in the event that the ship takes in water, where the action stations are and how to either abandon ship, or to where the injured ship will stagger and detour.

And they’d like to know while the ship’s en route to its desired port, and before the forecasted storm arrives, not 21 days after the ship flounders. No right-minded, sensible person wants the passengers to hijack the ship – as they apparently seek to do in Paris this week.

From: Michael Ellison, Harrogate.

JOHN Van der Gucht (The Yorkshire Post, December 6) asked how many Brexiteers who voted to leave have participated in every general election.

I must be slightly younger than John because I first became eligible to vote in 1971.

Since then, I have used my democratic right and voted in every election, including voting to leave the EEC in 1975.

I also vote in annual elections of organisations I am – or was – a member of (such as a trade union and the National Trust), and on issues such as the election of board members, approval of annual accounts and resolutions.

Whatever the results, on every occasion I always accept the decision of the majority of those who “bothered” to vote, irrespective of how I voted and the percentage turnout.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

JACKIE Cooper (The Yorkshire Post, December 7) seems to think that because the 52 per cent who voted Leave in the 2016 referendum equates to only 37 per cent of the electorate, we should hold another vote to settle the matter, especially since we now know better.

Do they not realise that for Remain to win a further referendum, on that basis, would be almost impossible?

On a turnout of say 70 per cent, they would have to win by a ratio of 51 to 19. Good luck with that!

Our democracy is the safety-valve that enables us all to co-exist despite our disparate views. It is not perfect, but if we undermine it by holding a further referendum when we were told the first was to be definitive, its delicate balance could be fractured, with lasting consequences.

From: AJA Smith, Cowling.

THERESA May’s deal is not Brexit. It is Remain with chains. It sacrifices democracy, sovereignty, money, and freedom.

Crucially, her deal means we cannot exit without the EU’s permission.

We would be trapped, ruled in part by the EU, and with no say giving them everything they want and more, reducing Britain to a vassal state in a burgeoning super-state with even our military being caught up in this.

Years ago we had a class of politician who were confident, optimistic and believed in Britain and the industry of its people.

Enfeebled by defeatism and pessimism, it is way past time the Conservative Party squared up to their responsibilities, put the country before party and replaced May with a committed Brexiteer who will deliver the will of the British people to be a self-governing nation once more.

From: BJ Cussons, Ilkley.

PEOPLE feel strongly that we can no longer cope with massive immigration. The last two years have focused on the sacrifices of our predecessors who gave their lives so our country should not be invaded. And what are we doing?

The last straw was Angela Merkel’s decision (not backed up by any vote) to allow massive immigration.

Our tiny islands simply cannot cope.

I think overseas aid is cruelty to children as the money does nothing to get at the causes of Third World poverty.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

DO you remember the times when Theresa May used to say that we would leave the EU’s customs union and the single market? Truly, a fortnight is an eternity in politics. Her own draft Withdrawal Agreement contradicts her at every step, but she has no shame.

What now is the point of Parliament? As our MPs prepare to hand over our government permanently to Brussels, they may retire gracelessly with taxpayers’ hard-earned cash as Westminster becomes entirely superfluous.

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

YOUR correspondent L Brook is not the first to post that “this country must be the laughing stock of Europe” (The Yorkshire Post, December 7). The notion that the rest of Europe is indulging in some sort of schadenfreude makes no sense.

Brexit may or may not be a good idea for us, but it is certainly damaging to the EU and its individual members. They are perplexed and feel slighted, but are certainly not amused.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THE pundits are all worrying about the prospects for growth resulting from one Brexit arrangement or another. It would be more pertinent to worry about the financial ruin of the British economy if Jeremy Corbyn becomes Prime Minister.

From: Jarvis Browning, Fadmoor, York.

IF one was in business, one would just leave it well alone and not go ahead. Could this Government not do the same with Brexit? Is there a saying “one door closes and another one opens”?