YP Letters: Brexit shortages in supermarkets will not be on the menu

From: R Hartley, Shadwell Lane, Leeds.

CAN you really imagine that a Yorkshire company like Asda (even if it is American-owned) would be so stupid as to not have sourced fresh vegetables and fruit from other countries if a no-deal Brexit looked likely?

A no-deal has been on the cards for months so they’ve had plenty of time to prepare. Not to mention that all the EU producers will be up in arms if they can’t export to the UK!

Your headline is misleading as well. If only a third of our food comes from the EU, we would still have two-thirds on the shelves.

From: Stephen Hill, Todwick, Sheffield.

WHY aren’t the European suppliers and growers of all these fresh products not hounding their European negotiators for a deal with Great Britain to safeguard their production?

Surely it is the producer who will suffer the greatest? To listen to the supermarket chiefs, it is the consumer in Britain who will suffer most. If you believe that, then you’ll believe anything – it’s the supermarket profits that will suffer.

But they leave it until the last minute to try their Project Fear, believing undoubtedly they are very big business and have the consumers in their pockets. Why?

From: Michael O’Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

A QUOTATION from George Burns goes like this: “The key to success is sincerity. If you can fake that you’ve got it made.”

With this in mind, I propose some names for Oscar prizes. I nominate Labour MPs Yvette Cooper, Hilary Benn, Mary Creagh, Richard Burgon, Rachel Reeves, Rachael Maskell and the extremely well educated Barry Sheerman of Huddersfield.

They are almost convincing in saying they respect the referendum result, while doing their utmost to overturn it. They are in a very close race to top spot for hypocrisy, I wonder what odds the bookies might give?

From: John Michael Frith, Cave Crescent, Castle Park, Cottingham.

REGARDING Tony Blair’s analogy concerning the relationship between the electorate and their MPs, and football fans and their team managers, it must be remembered that unlike the latter, the former can express their dissatisfaction at the ballot box.