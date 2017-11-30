YP Letters: Brexit should mean investment in training our own workers

From: Tim Hunter, Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough.

AFTER Brexit, and the end of freedom of movement (and we don’t yet know when it will end or, indeed, if it will ever end), we should be able to restrict immigrant workers via some kind of work permit/visa system.

However, if we don’t police that permit system particularly well (and for non-EU workers it has been quite a leaky system), we’ll still continue to allow large numbers of immigrant workers into the UK, which will continue to keep salaries quite low.

Of course, there are some skills that we may need, but I can’t see why we don’t try to skill up our own indigenous population as a priority. It’s just been made too easy for employers to just get cheap staff and not invest in training.

Everyone knows that the major problem with our economy now is low productivity. I believe that the availability of cheap workers has contributed to this low productivity.

If we applied tougher restrictions on immigration, and we ever did become short of workers, then wouldn’t it be a golden opportunity to make our existing workforce more skilled and productive, rather than continually take the easy option of bringing in cheap labour?

From: Dennis Whitaker, Baildon, Shipley.

TWO letters caught my attention (The Yorkshire Post, November 23). John Turley has suggested that Sir James Dyson wishes to turn the UK into a low-wage, low-tax offshore economy.

Clearly, Sir James is a very wealthy man but he uses part of his wealth to fund technology in universities. Furthermore, he is creating a technology university at a cost of £2.5bn to help keep the UK in the forefront of this vital industry. I suspect, he knows, more than anyone, if you pay peanuts, you get monkeys!

Michael Dennis has suggested that we show our discontent with the EU negotiators by boycotting French and German cars. Sounds fair, but BMW make Minis in the UK, Mercedes Benz has a financial interest in Aston Martin and the French have purchased Vauxhall, which they say they will keep open so long as it is viable.

My view is that these companies are getting a foothold in the UK so that they will be able to sell throughout the world after Brexit. As a child, I was taught that with some people, if you give them enough rope, they will hang themselves. The EU negotiators currently run this risk, especially if the wealth creators in the EU begin to lose their patience.