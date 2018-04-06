YP Letters: Brexit supporters ignore commercial realities of trading

From: Les Parkes, Harrogate.

I TOOK part in the recent “Stop Brexit Great Northern March” in Leeds.

I have been involved in exporting materials around the world for the whole of my working life.

I do not understand why the supporters of Brexit do not consider the costs of shipping materials around the world and the very low labour costs, particularly in the Asian countries. It is ridiculous to assume we will have no problem arranging trade deals. London will not remain the financial centre of Europe.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

THE Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply has recently carried out a survey of manufacturing firms in the UK. Its findings include over 20 per cent of responding firms plan to lay off workers to cope with the costs of Brexit

Day by day, week by week and month by month, the evidence accumulates that Brexit is a bad idea that is already harming the UK economy, and is set to do even more harm.

Increasingly the British general public is becoming aware of the reality. That is why current public opinion is now very much against the hard Brexit that is being negotiated in their name. And that is why we need one of two things: either our MPs assert their independence and vote to put an end to this self-harm or the electorate is given the chance to vote again in a second referendum.

From: DS Boyes, Leeds.

DOESN’T Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, display breathtaking ignorance of the commercial facts of life when he promises no hold-ups for freight vehicles at UK ports? Like most career politicians and civil servants, he has no experience of international freight inside – or beyond – the EU.

From: Cecil Crinnion, Slingsby, York.

DO members of the Labour Party still think nationalisation a good idea? Think France. Borrow to invest? Think Venezuela.

A new way of politics, straight talking? Think anti-Semitisim.

Still think the present Labour Party the answer to Britain’s problems? Just think.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

WHEN will moderate Labour MPs like Dan Jarvis, Hilary Benn, Mary Creagh, Diana Johnson and Rachel Reeves disown Jeremy Corbyn over anti-Semitism and form their own party?