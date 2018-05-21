YP Letters: Brexiteers on horns of a dilemma over the Irish question

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton, Keighley.

HOW appropriate it is for Bernard Ingham to use the word “fraudulent” so much in his condemnation of the Remainers and the EU (The Yorkshire Post, May 16). The Brexiteers, of course, are open and honest?

Leaving aside the claims on Boris’s bus, it is strange how the Vote Leave organisations are being investigated for breaching the election spending limits by considerable margins. Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson and company opposed the reformation of the House of Lords. How their tone has changed now the Lords play their role as a brake on a potentially impetuous Commons. Sir Bernard squeals “they resort to the mechanics of Parliament by endlessly amending legislation (14 amendments in the Lords so far)”.

Isn’t that how a democracy works? Of course the Brexiteers have thought out all the steps required to leave the EU. Or have they? The Irish Border question indicates just how clueless they are. Neither Northern Ireland nor the Republic want the frontier to return and the North will not accept a border between them and the mainland. Someone is caught on the horns of a dilemma.

From: David Fell, Ashfield Street, London.

THE article by Bernard Ingham (The Yorkshire Post, May 16) is the best synopsis of the pro and anti arguments on membership of the European Union I have seen. Congratulations for a masterly piece of journalism.

From: D Wood, Howden.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, May 15) is, as usual, incorrect when he states that I agree that the writing on the red bus during the EU referendum was misleading. There was nothing whatsoever misleading about this example of how we could spend our own money much better than giving it to the EU for nothing in return. Further examples could have been “let’s spend it on defence instead” or “let’s spend it on fixing our roads”, all of which are much better options than throwing it into the EU’s bottomless pit!

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

WHY can’t your Brexit correspondents be more polite, and also respectful of people who hold opposing views?

They’re becoming increasingly belligerent – a disrespect picked up from Westminster where Parliamentarians should be doing more to work together in the national interest to find a way forward.