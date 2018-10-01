YP Letters: Brexiteers’ version of project fear

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BREXITEERS like Thomas Jefferson (The Yorkshire Post, September 27), and others, frequently try to claim that it would not be possible to reverse Brexit, on the grounds that it if our Article 50 Notice was withdrawn, we would not be able to continue our membership of the EU under the current terms, and that to do so we would have to make concessions such as giving up our rebate, and/or adopting the euro.

This is, however, pure conjecture and wishful thinking on their part, as all the evidence is to the contrary, as suggested by Lord Kerr, the author of Article 50, and European leaders, including, most recently, President Macron of France.

To suggest that this would be the case, amounts to the Brexiteer’s own version of Project Fear, which they are most anxious to put about as public opinion continues to turn against Brexit.

From: Coun Tony Galbraith (Con), Chantreys Drive, Elloughton, Brough.

KEN Cooke (The Yorkshire Post, September 26) claims that the relative decline of the UK chemical industry is nothing to do with the EU. I believe that the facts indicate otherwise.

Take the NHS for example. It spends millions each year on medicine and supplies, from other EU countries, which we used to produce ourselves. It means employment and prosperity are exported. It contributes to the balance of trade deficit we have with the EU of around £100bn per year. Further, there have been more than a few hints that, if we leave the EU’s Single Market and Custom Union, these products will be held back or even withheld. I regard that as tantamount to blackmail.

What should be done about all this? My answer is to leave the EU so we can once again build on our scientific and engineering heritage. I have yet to hear any plan from any Remainer.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

YOUR Editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 26) on Labour’s Brexit splits has to be challenged regarding your generalisations of pro and anti-Brexit voters.

You make the usual sweeping statement that the North favours Brexit. In reality York, Leeds and Harrogate voted clearly to ‘Remain’ – a significant part of the North, and especially of Yorkshire.

Break cycle on economy

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

AFTER years of austerity, and an undoubted drop in living standards, Great Britain can at last see light at the end of the tunnel. I would remind people that it was a Labour Government that left the economy in a mess. Remember the ‘no money left’ note. It has taken nearly 10 years of austerity by a Conservative-led government to get the economy back on track. It seems to follow a regular pattern, whenever we have a Labour Government it ends with the economy in ruins.

I urge readers to break the cycle. Labour’s present policies will be another economic disaster for the country.

Labour boast “we are the only Party to have our manifesto fully costed”. That doesn’t mean it’s affordable. To make my point I offer the following example. I have costed a F-type Jaguar, it’s mine for £20,000 deposit, then monthly payments of £1,023 for three years. Don’t make the payments and I lose the car and deposit. Costed? Yes. Affordable? unfortunately no.

From: Tarquin Holman, Marsden Court, Farsley.

ONCE again, it’s conference “pie in the sky time” with promises and pledges. £500 a year in shares for all for your vote! Would it not be a great idea to see action replays on TV with their previous broken promises?

One example is “House of Lords reform” – how many gave their word and are now in that mausoleum (their phase) with standing room only now?

From: Graham Lund, Dalrymple Street, Girvan.

I NOTE the commendable ambition expressed at the Labour conference that Britain would move to a low carbon economy. There are two ways in which Britain is slow to reduce its atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. Electrifying most of our railway system would attract drivers from their cars in substantial numbers. This is a cleaner, faster way to travel and yet Britain is still rather reticent about on going large scale electrification.

Planting trees on our great expanses of moorland with which the country is well endowed is worthy of ongoing, large-scale investment. I well remember the Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust successfully appealing for funds to plant trees suitable for their specific area. May we see much more of this initiative on a sustained basis.

Are they on same page?

From: Elisabeth Baker, Leeds.

THE other morning, most of Stonegate Road in North Leeds was closed to through traffic, presumably for road works. The signed diversion was via Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Road.

A few hundred yards down Stainbeck Road that road too was closed, again presumably for road works. Even if there were other reasons for these closures, Leeds City Council’s highways department would have had to give approval. Does the department’s left hand not know what its right is doing?

Speeding fine woes

From: Paul Morley, Ribblesdale Estate, Long Preston, Skipton.

ISN’T it strange how the intended notices of prosecution for speeding all seem to arrive late for celebrities like David Beckham (The Yorkshire Post, September 28) but always on time for the rest of us?