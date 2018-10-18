YP Letters: Britain must put health before profits if we leave the EU

From: Nigel Bywater, Oak Grove, Morley.

THE European Union has a strong track record of environmental protection, it will be a shame if we leave. Last week, Leeds City Council announced its plans for the Government-funded “clean air zone”. Fortunately, they have not placed any costs on the ordinary motorist driving their own car.

Throughout the late 1960s and 1970s, the United Kingdom was frequently called the “sick/dirty man of Europe” – but now things are very different. Because of European emissions standards on vehicles, our cities have cleaner air than years gone by, but there is now a need for tighter standards.

Other environmental protection standards have seen many improvements – cleaner drinking water and tighter restrictions on sewage released into the sea, resulting in cleaner beaches and cleaner water for surfers. Let us all hope that if we do leave the EU, our future governments will put our health before profits.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

ON Brexit, where is the guts and fight we once had? Where is the resilience and spirit? It seems our negotiators have lost all pride and respect this great country once had.

Threats of queuing on the M6, or planes not able to land, are pie in the sky.

It must be realised these threats work both ways.

All the aces are in our hands if only Theresa May and co realised before it is too late.

From: Terry Watson, Adel.

Nicola Sturgeon is once again talking about independence for Scotland. We should be so lucky. Who will pay for their prescriptions, university tuition fees and retirement homes paid for by the English now?

The Barnett formula will end, without which the country will be bankrupt. At the moment Scotland’s deficit is 14.8 per cent of its GDP, the UK’s is four per cent. The oil revenue, which was going to pay for everything ,is now down to £60m per year, down 97 per cent. Her hopes of joining the EU once we leave are just a dream.

Even if their application were to be accepted, where would the joining fee come from?

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

THANK you for calling out Esther McVey, the Work and Pensions Secretary, to focus on Universal Credit (The Yorkshire Post, October 16). For many, this is far more important to their future prospects than Brexit.