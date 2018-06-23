YP Letters: Busy station needs extra platforms

From: Graham Coult, Dunhill Road, Goole.

THE other day, the 6.55am Scarborough to Sheffield train via Hull was outside Doncaster on time for its 09.19 arrival.

It was then held outside the station for around 10 minutes. As a result, those of us with onward connections missed them. We watched our onward connections run past us and when we expressed great dissatisfaction we were told it was because some were running late and there was congestion. This is an infuriating and antagonistic piece of Network Rail decision-making - it should not be that passengers on a train which is on time miss their connections because late running trains are prioritised. A late train has missed its path.

On the issue of congestion at Doncaster, Derby and Doncaster handle about four million arriving and departing passengers, but Derby has only about three quarters of a million interchange passengers. Doncaster has one and a half million, and almost certainly a lot more passenger trains. Derby has five through platforms, now being increased to seven. Doncaster only has four through platforms, with the majority of its services being through trains. Why can’t Doncaster station have more through platforms to reduce train delays?

Having cake and eating it

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

RECENT letters to The Yorkshire Post have demanded ‘Simply leave the EU’, ‘No deals’ and ‘No compromise’, all echoing Boris Johnson’s ‘Have our cake and eat it’.

Brexit is likened to a divorce. If you had been married for 40 years and decide to ditch your wife, the court would demand a settlement – the ‘divorce bill’ – returning to your wife her fair share of family wealth. In the case of Brexit, this represents the single market, free trade with access to 500 million consumers and all the mechanisms to operate them. These are the conjugal rights. The UK has agreed in principle to a divorce bill, but whilst flirting with others, it still demands conjugal rights!

The Brexiteers who are so macho. There is no sense in this kind of divorce, nor is there any morality in the notion of having one’s cake and eating it.

Accept views of majority

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

JOHN Cole (The Yorkshire Post, June 20) is bothered that he is “lumbered” with Shipley’s Conservative MP Philip Davies. Well, as a Lib Dem who has in recent times been soundly rejected by Baildon voters more than once, he would say that, wouldn’t he?

He thinks he is not alone in finding Mr Davies “an embarrassment”. Well, maybe one or two of his, or another, political persuasion might, but there are, I suspect, a large number who consider him to be a breath of fresh air, that he is doing an excellent job, and hope that he continues as our MP for many years to come.

Indeed, it is perhaps Mr Cole who has become an embarrassment with his unwillingness to accept Brexit. Time to shut up and be quiet John, accept the view of the substantial 1,269,501 majority, get behind our negotiations with the intransigent Europeans and stop trying to undermine our efforts. The only caricature is you.

Considerate cycling plea

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

I WAS pleased to read of the new cycle path to be made along the towpath between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

I hope that cyclists using this towpath will observe the law about having a bell on the handlebars to warn pedestrians.

Last Saturday, a few friends and I were walking along some lovely footpaths in the Austwick area. Five cyclists overtook us on a very narrow section – none with bells. When I challenged one of them, I received abuse!

As a boy (some 70 years ago), I remember very well having my bike examined for a bell by the local bobby. These days there are probably are not enough local bobbies to do the necessary checking!

Keeping state of tolerance

From: Philip Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

I PREFER to take and read The Yorkshire Post as it gives a fair, reasonable and well balanced report concerning all current affairs and occasions. It gives all parties and individuals an opportunity to express themselves, whether of left wing or right wing tendencies, or somewhere in the middle as I claim to be. Those individuals or institutions who advocate racially or extremist views are not allowed a platform. Other editors of any form of the media, please take good note, and thus we will remain a tolerant and caring society.

Horse sense

From: Edward Baker, Broomhill Crescent, Leeds.

YOUR correspondent Peter Horton of Ripon (The Yorkshire Post, June 20) appears to have missed the news that ITV have taken over the coverage of horse racing. If he consults his TV guide, or even your own listings, he will find Royal Ascot coverage has not been neglected because of the World Cup.

I vote for Anita

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

MANY names have been suggested for David Dimbleby’s replacement when he retires from BBC’s Question Time. One name not being mentioned is Anita Anand. She would get my vote, her hosting of Any Answers on Radio 4 is exemplary.