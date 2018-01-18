YP Letters: Catalogue of damage caused by EU law to our way of life

From: Don Wood, Howden.

David Craggs asks where are the examples of EU law harming our way of life? (The Yorkshire Post, January 15) In answer to Mr Craggs, I could fill a couple of pages of The Yorkshire Post with examples and hardly scratch the surface.

But here are just a few. The freedom of movement of people has caused chronic overcrowding in this small country, with the following knock-on effects. It is very difficult, if not impossible, to get a doctors’ appointment, it also overloads the NHS. Our schools are overcrowded, there is a shortage of housing, transport is congested and we cannot deport foreign criminals back to the EU.

Then there are washing machines which do not spin fast enough to dry clothes, vacuum cleaners that do not suck up dirt, and very expensive light bulbs that do not provide a decent source of light.

Then there is the European Court of Justice which has ruled against the UK government on many occasions. I do however fully agree with Mr Craggs about the birds, and this just confirms what a totally worthless entity the EU actually is.

We can add to this that they have done nothing of any value to curtail the massive Europe-wide illegal drugs trade, or the enormous over-use of plastic packaging.

It really is a useless organisation that provides jobs for the boys – the likes of Tusk, Juncker and Barnier – all unelected and unaccountable and all people who would otherwise be unemployable.

From: Brian Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

A Hague, who berates John Cole for using a football analogy in the Brexit argument, sounds like the boy who was always the last to be picked in schoolyard games (The Yorkshire Post, Jan 15). “Kicking a ball around”, as non-believers are fond of calling the genius of exponents such as Sir Stanley Matthews and Pele, is like saying that violinist Yehudi Menuhin made a living scraping horsehair on catgut.

Football is indeed my passion but regular readers will know that I do study other matters. As a timid boy, football gave me a quiet self-assurance that other pursuits could not.

My eight-year-old grandson is now addicted and the game has increased his confidence and social circle.

As for the language of football in relation to politics, your correspondent scores an own goal by speaking of “democracy being kicked into touch”.

I hope I am not moving the goalposts in asking for a level playing field.