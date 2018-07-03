YP Letters: Charges will soar as fuel firms switch to electric

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

I WONDERED how long it would be before the oil companies decided that they had to diversify or suffer the consequences of falling sales of petrol and diesel thanks to the advent of the electric vehicle, and BP is the first to make the break by taking over Chargemaster – the largest provider of charging points in the UK.

However, all you owners of EVs needn’t feel so smug, because your time will come just as we owners of oil burners have discovered.

Why do I say that? Well firstly it stands to reason that BP, Mobil, Texaco and the rest will need something to maintain falling profits so providing electric re-charging points and supping the electric is the answer – but just like oil-based fuels there will be a good profit margin built in to the cost.

No doubt the re-charge cost on motorway services will be far higher, just like the petrol and diesel is now.

Once there are sufficient EVs on the road, the energy suppliers – in this particular case BP – will, no doubt, steadily increase the cost of re-charging just as they do with petrol and diesel: after all they are there to make money for their shareholders.