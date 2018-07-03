YP Letters: Charges will soar as fuel firms switch to electric

Will costs of electric vehicles go up - or down - in time?
From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

I WONDERED how long it  would be before the oil companies decided that  they had to diversify or suffer  the consequences of falling  sales of petrol and diesel thanks to the advent of the electric vehicle, and BP is the first to make the break by taking over Chargemaster – the largest provider of charging points in the UK.

However, all you owners of EVs needn’t feel so smug, because your time will come just as we owners of oil burners have discovered.

Why do I say that? Well firstly it stands to reason that BP, Mobil, Texaco and the rest will need something to maintain  falling profits so providing electric re-charging points  and supping the electric is  the answer – but just like oil-based fuels there will be a  good profit margin built in to  the cost.

No doubt the re-charge cost on motorway services will be far higher, just like the petrol and diesel is now.

Once there are sufficient  EVs on the road, the energy suppliers – in this particular case BP – will, no doubt, steadily increase the cost of re-charging just as they do with petrol and diesel: after all they are there to make money for their shareholders.