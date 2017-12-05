YP Letters: City region deal would fail towns – we need One Yorkshire

From: Christopher Gauton, Appleton Thorn, Warrington.

I WRITE to you with regard to the referendum in Barnsley and Doncaster about the Sheffield city region deal and electing a mayor (Dan Jarvis, The Yorkshire Post, December 2). Many areas feel as if they have been left behind or not had their fair share of funding. As it is, Sheffield got the “Supertram” which cost £240m.

What did the rest of Barnsley and Doncaster get? Sheffield has already earmarked part of the extra money for the city region to replace the Supertram tracks at a cost of £32mn. That is £32m for Sheffield and not Barnsley, Doncaster or Rotherham. HS2 is being diverted into the centre of Sheffield and not Meadowhall. Does this benefit the people of Barnsley and Doncaster?

The civil servants and political elite in Westminster think they know about the everyday difficulties of people in Yorkshire and what is best for us. The Westminster elite live within the confines of the M25 or South East, and have never been near Barnsley or Doncaster. Why should they decide on our future and decide what is best for people?

In 1974 Westminster scrapped the three Ridings without a vote or consultation and set up the metropolitan county councils. In 1986, Westminster scrapped the metropolitan counties without a vote or consultation, and now Westminster decides we need elected mayors without a vote or consultation. Did they ask or give the vote to determine what the people of Barnsley and Doncaster want? In the local referendum the people of Barnsley and Doncaster are being given the choice of what they want and not what Westminster wants. It is the opportunity to have your say.

The “One Yorkshire” deal should be just a stepping stone to a Yorkshire assembly or parliament. The Scots, Welsh and Irish and London all get more money per head and decide on what they want. Even though our population is bigger than Scotland and our economy is twice the size of Wales, Yorkshire does not have any of those powers or right to decide where our money is spent. Nobody is saying we want independence – just the right to decide how, where and why we do things and not Westminster. Just like the Scots, Welsh, Northern Irish and Londoners.

Why should a child at primary school in Doncaster and Barnsley have £3,900 per year less spent on its education than in London?

Will a Sheffield City region deal change that? No, hence why our 5.4 million people need real bargaining power and the ability to decide on local priorities.