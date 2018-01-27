YP Letters: City regions are favoured way to devolution

From: Lionel Pyrah, Cambridge Street, Normanton.

WITH 18 out of 20 councils now supporting a ‘One Yorkshire’ devolution model, it hardly bodes well for a Leeds City Region alternative concept (The Yorkshire Post, January 22).

However, the report mentioned the Government ‘would not support any agreement that undermined the Sheffield City Region devolution deal’ signed in 2015 but, as yet, not implemented.

It seems, therefore, that the Government is suggesting to the ‘Yorkshire 18’ (rightly, in my view) that city regions for Leeds and Sheffield would be its preferred choice to deliver greater prosperity to the Northern Powerhouse.

It should also be borne in mind that six English city regions are already in place with their mayors, and appear to be working well.

Moreover, these regions will also benefit from the recent Budget to the tune of £850,000, awarded to tackle transportation and other issues, whereas Leeds will have to bid against other English cities for a share of a similar amount granted by the Chancellor.

If the allocation to Yorkshire is to be more or less the same, Leeds won’t have enough to buy a cup of tea!

Therefore, let common sense prevail; take the city region route.