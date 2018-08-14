YP Letters: Columnist right to praise Yorkshire’s beauty

From: Don Metcalfe, Anne’s Court, Southowram, Halifax.

HOW I agree with Jayne Dowle on the subject of the beauty of the Yorkshire countryside (The Yorkshire Post, August 9).

I live in Halifax. The other day, I took my poorly wife firstly to Mytholmroyd, then up the Cragg Vale (the longest uphill road in the country). Near the top, we turned left at the sign for an industrial park. Here we found “Craggiest”, a delightful farm shop with a cafe.

Sample the tea and scones, they are great.

Jayne Dowle: The quiet revolution taking place in the countryside

On the way home we continued south until the A58 joined the Cragg Vale Road.

Then onwards towards Halifax. The scenery was magnificent.

To the right, the moors above Lancashire were purple with heather.

Two reservoirs were seen, All around, the moors could be seen for miles. It was such a peaceful scene. The journey completely made me forget Brexit and was made more worthwhile by my wife’s pleasure at seeing these views.

From: Thomas Reed, Harrogate.

GIVEN Yorkshire’s unrivalled countryside, and the challenges facing the rural economy, will One Yorkshire devolution be to its advantage or disadvantage?