YP Letters: ‘Contract law’ referendum would mean more Leave votes over Brexit

From: Joseph Marjoram, Woodhall Road, Calverley, Leeds.

I’M amused by the suggestion that the EU referendum should be subject to contract law and therefore re-run (His Honour Judge Stewart QC, The Yorkshire Post, March 3). Since in a re-run this would also have to apply to the Continuity Remain campaign, it would mean going to the electorate with not just “Project Fear” but a commitment to legislate for it, and all that it entails: recession; collapsing house prices; plummeting inward investment; and, most notable, World War Three. If this were the case, I’m confident that the public would reject it on even more decisive terms than in 2016, not least because none of it was true. Such an exercise might be helpful. There were 17.4m reasons to respect the outcome of the 2016 referendum and yet, for some, it wasn’t enough.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IT really is time that the Government got a move on with Brexit. But the trouble is that the referendum result wasn’t expected by the powers that be, and no plans made accordingly which was a dereliction of duty by top civil servants.

Normally, when it comes to an election, they liaise with opposition parties in the run- up so that if there is a change in administration, they’re prepared for it. But our present-day Sir Humphreys seemed to be like David Cameron in that they assumed we’d be like feudal serfs and continue to back Brussels’ rule. So we’ve had all this dithering and dathering, while most of simply want Brexit to happen at the earliest possible opportunity.

After all, as a net contributor to EU finances, they should be sorry to see us go and not be draconian in what they are demanding.

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

I CAMPAIGNED and voted to remain in Europe in 2016, but I accept the democratic decision of the majority of voters who wish to come out. I certainly do not accept the argument for a second referendum, we have had years of discussion on this subject in the pubs, cafes, buses, post offices, housing estates etc.

Politicians on both sides were dishonest in the campaign, the argument that they understood Brexit better than the voters is patronising and I am reminded of an old quote from the late Bertolt Brecht: “You cannot re-elect the electorate; you have to live with their judgement”.

So be it.