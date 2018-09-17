YP Letters: Dangers of trying to placate extremists over Brexit vote

From: Dr David Walton, Skipton.

AS a Yorkshireman and Skipton voter, can anyone please tell me why the Government of a hitherto stable, sensible, democratic country has lost all sense of history, morals, decency and perspective and, in doing so, become so detached from reality?

Can anyone tell me why hitherto practical and principled opponents prefer not to engage with crucial issues affecting the livelihood of millions of workers?

There is problem in both major parties – both for the European Research Group of Tory MPs and a Momentum/Corbynite problem. They are malcontents, fantasists, selfish speculators, and fact-free zealots who, after more than two years, have nothing positive to offer either the UK or Northern Ireland.

Instead, we are preparing for the voluntary ditching of huge numbers of trade deals, equality with neighbours which has brought peace, prosperity and trade for nearly 50 years and the prospect of huge disruption without any tangible benefit – other than the factually inaccurate rantings of zealots about “freedom”, “control” and “immigrants”.

You cannot govern without courage. You cannot appease the far right nor the far left. You cannot placate extremists, it’s just seen as weakness. If we are scared to act because of a minority, we’re no longer a democracy. By the way, I voted Leave in the 2016 referendum.

From: Barbara Rogers, Addingham.

I DON’T always agree with Tom Richmond, but he is 100 per cent right over Boris Johnson (The Yorkshire Post, September 8). Boris Johnson has an enormous ego to satisfy and this is the reason he would like the ‘top job’ of Prime Minister.

His colourful character was suited to mayor of London, but would be a disaster as leader of this country! Long may our present Prime Minister remain.

From: Robert Bottamley, Hedon.

JAMES Bovington writes expressing concern that Theresa May is responding to German and French support against the behaviour of Russia by continuing the process of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union (The Yorkshire Post, September 12).

Your correspondent ought not to be dismayed. The leaders of both countries will understand what Mr Bovington apparently does not: namely, that in leaving the EU, the British premier does no more than comply with the democratic instruction of a majority of the UK’s residents who voted in the referendum.