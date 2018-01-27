YP Letters: Darkest Hour epic shows why Europe should treat us with respect

From: S Pearson, Towthorpe Road, Haxby, York.

HAVING just returned from seeing the film Darkest Hour, I am even more sure we are better off outside the EU.

Our country paid a terribly high price to save not only our own people, but the rest of Europe from the rule of the Nazis.

From European attitudes to Brexit they seem to have very short memories of history, and no gratitude for the sacrifices we made for them all those years ago.

We now know the EU is run by non-elected people, who only respect our money, with no accountability.

We voted to get out of the EU, no more no less. Let’s do that.

From: William McGahey, Thompson Road, Sheffield.

IAN Oglesby’s statement that we all need to get behind Theresa May to get the ‘best deal for the future’ is somewhat contradicted by his next paragraph which claims Tony Blair and Gordon Brown ‘wrecked’ the country (The Yorkshire Post, January 24). New Labour were not perfect but they achieved a great many positive things in office, such as the minimum wage, investment in the NHS and rising wages.

Since then, we have had a Prime Minister who held a needless referendum to appease the extreme elements of his party and then resigned after he lost, only for a new Tory PM to come in and lose her authority in a chaotic General Election.

The instability of the current political climate, along with the uncertainty, and likely economic damage, that Brexit will bring, is certainly more of a wrecking ball than whatever Labour did.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

DON Wood (The Yorkshire Post, January 22), and other Brexiteers, continually use the word ‘We’ when they should be using the word ‘I’. Who are the ‘We’ that they keep referring to, when they say ‘We’ did not vote for this and ‘We’ do not want a possible compromise arrangement with the EU?

I presume it is the 17.4 million people who voted Leave for a variety of reasons.

From: John Van der Gucht, Cross Hills.

THE confidence of Brexiteer letter-writers is impressive. Nissan and Mitsubishi’s chairman in Europe spells it out. “Is the UK going to be an equally, more or less competitive place to build cars? From there we will take all decisions”. What are the odds on them continuing to build cars here?