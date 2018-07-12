YP Letters: David Davis may be victim of a conspiracy to slow Brexit

From: Karl Sheridan, Old Lea, Holme upon Spalding Moor.

THE resignation of David Davis is a major blow to the Brexit cause, nevertheless I admire his strong principles and actions unlike some of his colleagues.

Although I have never subscribed to so-called conspiracy theories, I do question why everything is going so slowly in our quest to leave the EU and Theresa May’s involvement in these delays and her continued working behind the scenes.

We are one of the leading countries in the western world and the seventh most prosperous.

We import a vast amount from the EU (just count the numbers of trucks coming in from the continent) and frankly the EU need us regardless of us being in or out, and yet we seem to be going cap in hand to them.

From: J Hutchinson, Kirkbymoorside.

I AM tired of listening to large manufacturers and banking organisations threatening us with dire consequences if the Brexit terms are not good for them.

I think this is all bluster but if they do decide to pull out of this country what is stopping us taking over their factories or offices and building up our own industries?

We always used to be ready for a challenge, admired and envied by the rest of the world but it would seem that we are turning into a country of wimps afraid of investing in our own people.

Or could it be that we are just so lazy and short-sighted we are unable to stand on our own two feet instead of meeting the world with confidence and innovation?

From: Ian Smith, Colston Close, Bradford.

THE sky over our leaving the EU falls in as National Democracy Week ends. It’s fallen in on the democracy we knew and mostly loved.

It’s a sad day when those who determinedly sought to uphold it on leaving the EU chose to go, as the Prime Minister abandoned leaving the EU in the way that the majority have expressed its wish to do. Democracy is in urgent need of surgery for a condition placed upon it by undemocratic politicians.

From: B Murray, Halifax Road, Sheffield.

WHEN the economy is trailing behind everyone else, companies have moved to Europe and we are blighted with tariffs, perhaps the Brexiteers will come to their senses.