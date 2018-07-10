YP Letters: Democracy is a falsehood of highest order when it comes to Brexit

From: Dr David Hill, CEO, World Innovation Foundation, Huddersfield.

FROM the start, the Establishment knew that real Brexit would never happen, even though the majority of the British people voted to ‘leave’ the EU, as the strategy all along from the start was to simply do nothing.

So the Government and Whitehall just did just that and tried to make it appear to the British voters that they were serious in leaving the EU and things were progressing as they should. That, even though Whitehall through leaks, said that they had no coherent plan developed at all to leave the EU.

Therefore what the Government expressed to the people were just mere words in the end as the Brexit blueprint has clearly shown.

The Cabinet policy is a sad day for the British electorate, as future votes by the people will to all intents and purposes be meaningless, just like the EU referendum has shown to be the case.

Indeed, ‘democracy’ as they say is for the people and by the people, but in reality the decisions of July 6, 2018, will reside in UK political infamy and as a great example that democracy for the people is a falsehood of the highest order.

From: Howard Scaife, Backstone Way, Ilkley.

THE EU political barons say they will charge all 66 million of us “special” tourism taxes if we go ahead with Brexit. The union barons running EU airports have caused thousands of flight cancellations already this year so let’s go elsewhere.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport could help. The USA should be invited to set up a special mass tourism centre here and become partners for both inbound and outbound flights.

Frequent flights to USA regional airports, and reduced landing fees at other airports to offer low cost package holidays for us to explore the USA, would be the result.

From: David Loxley,Hartoft, Pickering.

IT would seem that the Cabinet has signed and issued the ‘death warrant’ for the Conservative party.

The consequence of this act of treason to the electorate will also be the death warrant of the United Kingdom by slow asphyxiation by the European Republic.

Only a wimp flies a blimp

From: Dai Woosnam, Woodrow Park, Scartho, Grimsby.

THE visit from the President of the United States of America starts on July 12. Can the “Glorious Twelfth” this year commence a month early?

And instead of shooting down defenceless red grouse, can one of these marksmen shoot down that orange red blimp?

What a disgraceful insult it is to Donald Trump, and how typical of the egregious London mayor Sadiq Khan, to give his assent to it.

Imagine a cowardly American flying a blimp of our Queen in a nappy over Washington DC. He would be arrested. Only a wimp flies such a blimp.

From: Phil Moon, Cunliffe Road, Ilkley.

I WRITE further to your article “Trump will be kept from London on UK visit” (The Yorkshire Post, July 7).

I agree that the majority of the British people understand the importance of the UK/US alliance. It is just this twirp “Trump” they detest.

Toughen laws on dogs in cars

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

THIS summer’s heatwave has lifted my spirits, so hot that I could probably fry an egg on my head!

But it’s no fun for dogs left baking in hot cars, it is dangerous and, if left too long, could kill them.

A car can become as hot as an oven and leaving a window open or parking in the shade doesn’t make much difference either.

Most offenders only get off with a warning because, under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act, a dog has to die or be taken ill before action can be taken.

The law needs strengthening.

Use Crossrail tools on rock

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

DESPITE the Pennine rock, the Leeds to Manchester line was built using picks, shovels, sweat and determination – tunnels, cuttings and all.

Are we to believe that today’s ‘navvies’ are incapable of stringing cables along that route? Perhaps Macavity Grayling and co should have a look round B&Q. Somewhat grander versions of their gear have been around for years – on Crossrail 1 for example.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

THANK you to Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, July 7) for, again, highlighting the farce on our railways – trains too long for platforms on one of the North’s busiest commuter routes. What do our local Tory MPs think? Their silence over Transport Secretary Chris Grayling is deafening.

Waste permits ridiculous idea

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

WHAT do Leeds City Council think? There can be no sense in LCC incurring cost to introduce permits for ratepayers to recycle domestic waste. Then, to add insult to injury, LCC want to limit visits to LCC’s waste disposal sites by those wishing to recycle, to just 12 visits per annum. How crazy is that?

LCC openly encourage recycling then, in the next breath, they want to limit those who comply. Permits are a ridiculous idea and a waste of public money as would restricted visiting by those right-minded residents.