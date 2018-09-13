YP Letters: Democracy means we have a right to change our minds over Brexit

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Bradford.

THERESA May has got this wrong and is badly behind the times. At each opportunity she asserts that there will be no “People’s Vote” (second referendum).

Will Theresa May's Chequers deal survive?

She is committed to enacting “the will of the people” as expressed in the vote in June 2016. But “the will of the people” has changed.

The very latest polling puts Remain on 59 per cent with just 41 per cent for Leave.

It is no good Mrs May asserting that we have to respect the June 2016 outcome because those who voted Leave “trusted that their vote would count... to ask the question all over again would be a gross betrayal of our democracy”.

This is sentimental drivel that the Prime Minister employs to cover up the fact that she has to be seen to push ahead with Brexit simply to stop her party from splitting.

Since the referendum a number of those who voted “Leave” have died and the new voters moving on to the the electoral register are better informed (as we all are) as to the disaster that Brexit is almost certain to be. “Democracy” does not consist of pickling in aspic a particular vote in time.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, September 10) asserts that “Brexiteers would soon have been demanding another referendum if it had been a narrow victory for Remain”.

This is of course mere conjecture – and as someone who voted to leave the EU, I can contradict him. Had the vote gone the other way, I would have felt obliged to accept it.

Mr Turley’s letters hardly suggest that he would have welcomed a campaign for a second referendum had the decision been to remain. And yet he supports just such a campaign in order to reverse the result he dislikes. Mr Turley can only speculate that ‘Brexiteers’ would seek to overturn the result of a democratic ballot. Meanwhile the ‘Remain’ faction attempts to do just that.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IT is now quite clear that Theresa May has been unable to agree a Brexit deal with the EU which is acceptable either to her colleagues or to the Government as a whole.

It is easy for the EU in this way to frustrate the attempts of any member state to quit!

The only way out for any member state is to quit without any agreement.

So what are we afraid of?