YP Letters: Deploring exaggeration of modern snow woe

From: Eric Houlder, Carleton.

MAY I add to the points made about snow chains for vehicles by Robin Ashley (The Yorkshire Post, March 6)?

During the 1950s, we had much more snow than today. My family had a milk-delivery business, using an ex-army Chevrolet fifteen hundredweight.

If the snow was lying deeper than about six inches, father used to rouse my brother and me very early – before 4am – in order for us to help him fit the chains.

It was quite hard physical work as I remember, but the chains were most effective as long as the council only spread sand on the roads.

If, however, they spread salt, we had to make haste to unship the chains as using them on bare roads would “cut the tyres to pieces” in his words.

We rarely had to do this, as quite often only sand was spread, and we usually finished delivery quite early.

I do agree with other correspondents who deplore the exaggeration of some forecasters. We have never had dense fog since the very early 1960s, or really deep snow since about the same period.