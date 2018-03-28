YP Letters: Depressing to read about bemoaning of referendum result

From: John Dawson, Gainsborough Court, Skipton.

I USUALLY love reading The Yorkshire Post on a Saturday. However, this week’s edition (March 24) was a sad depressing read. Two articles by, or about, two peers one of whom has never been elected bemoaning the referendum result and seeking a re-run. First, there was Lord Wallace, a failed Liberal Democrat politician asking if Brexit was worth it.

Then there was Lord Adonis, a Labour peer, claiming Brexit was won on lies. It really is pathetic that these Remain supporters cannot accept that they were defeated. They clearly love the EU more than they love their country. The longer we have gone since the referendum the more we have seen the lies of the Remain campaign about economic collapse and chaos.

None of this has happened. Unemployment is at continuing low levels, the economy is doing fine and the negotiations are progressing albeit too slowly for many of us who want to leave sooner rather than later.

We have also seen the type of people who run the EU and are conducting the negotiations –arrogant, bullying and, of course, unelected. Those of who voted to leave are looking forward to a brighter future and a future of a Britain outward looking to the whole world, not just the EU.

From: Graham Branston, Emmott Drive, Rawdon.

IN the present climate of Brexit negotiations, awarding the contract for the new UK passports to the Franco-Dutch company Gemalto may seem like an olive branch to the EU, but is really an outrage. Because of the significant security element associated with passports and the ability to better influence the printer if there are production problems, the Home Office tender specification should have included a clause stating that only UK companies could submit tenders.

Another significant factor is protecting jobs. Gateshead, where the vastly experienced specialist/security printing company De La Rue currently producing our passports is based, is an area where jobs are needed, not lost. The Home Office should remember the old cliches that charity begins at home and that the cheapest is not always the best.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

MYSELF and, I suspect, many others, would have been equally critical if the passport contract had been given to a firm who wanted a whole lot more money to do the same job as the chosen firm are going to do.