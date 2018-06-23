YP Letters: Did we really need post-war migrant labour?

From: Anthony Smith, Cowling, Keighley.

ANDREW Vine (The Yorkshire Post, June 19) arrives at the conclusion that to keep the economy ticking over and maintain services, immigrant labour is as essential now as it was when the first migrants stepped off the Windrush in 1948.

But was it really essential then, and is it essential now – or was it, and is it still, just a case of exploiting a pool of cheap labour and a useful tool for the liberal left to build its new Jerusalem?

One would have thought that if immigrant labour had been an indispensable proponent of the British economy, then one may reasonably ask how did we manage to successfully rebuild the economy after the First World War when far more men of working age lost their lives. In the mid 1920s there was an economic boom in Britain without the need of migrant labour.

Also, it is instructive to note that Japan suffered far greater destruction of its infrastructure, economy and loss of life than Britain did during the last war yet it rebuilt and far surpassed Britain’s economy in record time, without relying on cheap migrant labour. Japan invests heaviliy in technology and puts great emphasis on training its own people rather than rely on migrant labour – it seems to work well for them, it could for the UK too.