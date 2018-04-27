YP Letters: Do not blame our Prime Minister for the EU’s intransigence

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

THE British Press has consistently blamed Theresa May and her team for lack of progress in negotiating an amicable Brexit agreement (The Yorkshire Post, April 24 and 25).

All the blame should, in fact, lie on the shoulders of the EU negotiators who were clearly instructed and appointed to be as obstructive, unhelpful and utterly uncooperative as possible and to oppose the whole idea of Britain leaving so that its negotiators would become discouraged.

Mrs May and her team may yet have to conclude that no reasonable agreement will ever be possible, and that a clean break is both the only possibility.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

A SECOND referendum to choose between either the WTO deal we use already to trade with the rest of the world, or the putative EU trade deal, would give the people a final say. But, of course, we cannot have a another vote because that would undermine all future democratic votes, including the Remain “second” referendum itself.

What principle can be invoked by Remain to force us to obey the result of a “second” in/out vote, if Remain won’t accept the first?

Like village idiots, they don’t realise they are sawing away at the branch they’re sitting on.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

JOHN Turley (The Yorkshire Post, April 24) asks why Brexiteers oppose a further referendum. Speaking for myself, I oppose it because the decision has already been democratically made and if there was a vote to Remain we would not be allowed to continue without a new and disadvantageous settlement.

If the Brexit talks have taught us anything, it is that the EU holds all the cards and we would have to accept their terms to Remain. If we opposed them, they could push us out and make us reapply when they would seek to enforce the Juncker dictum of “In Europe you eat what’s on the table or you don’t sit at the table”.

From: Robert Bottamley, Thorn Road, Hedon,

IN response to Allan Davies (The Yorkshire Post, April 17), the UK electorate will not accept the reversal of a legitimate ballot on a technicality hidden in a document restricted to Wesminster – a document given no publicity until after ‘Remainers’ found that the outcome differed from the one they expected.