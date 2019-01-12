YP Letters: Do politicians fear taking responsibility after Brexit?

From: Barry Tiller, Bargate, Richmond.

I WONDER how many other people think along the same lines that I do, namely the reason why so many MPs are against Brexit is because they know they are going to have to do the job they were elected to do – run this country – and that they are incapable of doing so.

They will no longer be able to pass the buck to the EU, but will have to take responsibility for their decisions.

From: Mr L Brook, Rothwell, Leeds.

THE task of the Government was very simple, leave immediately with no payments, no compromises and no delays.

Clearly our leaders have betrayed us, and sadly their behaviour does suggest they think we are incapable of controlling our own country.

They are not fit for purpose and it is the nation that will pay dearly for their actions.

From: John Wainwright, Tingley, Wakefield.

I DO not believe that a second vote is justified, but ‘Remain’ cannot be an option if it is to happen.

We were asked in 2016 to choose between in and out, and the result of that vote must be respected. If they make us vote again, the choice should be between the deal on offer or the so-called no-deal option which, right now, is the default position.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

BREXITEERS continue to bury their heads in the sand over the impact of Brexit. No doubt if we do leave the EU with no deal, they will continue to claim the resultant impact is due to other causes, blaming anything and everyone but themselves.

From: Brian Darvell, Thurlow Avenue, Molescroft, Beverley.

ALED Jones (The Yorkshire Post, January 3) is wrong to say immigration started in the 1950s. Immigration has been going on for thousands of years and without it our culture wouldn’t be what it is today.

From: Eddie Peart, Broom Crescent, Rotherham.

WHY do Remainers want to overthrow the result of the referendum? We live in a democracy.

A welcome dose of sanity

From: Robert Holland, Cononley, Keighley.

ALTHOUGH a Labour supporter, I welcome signs of sanity from the Government.

Firstly the decision by Amber Rudd, the Work and Pensions Secretary, to delay further roll-out of Universal Credit shows awareness of the appalling impact of this policy, especially on single parents, their children and the disabled. This may lead to reform – but more money into the system is needed desperately.

Secondly the promises of NHS improvements when spending rises. However these are unlikely to achieve the Government’s aspirations because of staff shortages, and the increasing age of the population.

The main hope is that Government will agree with the NHS chief executive, Simon Stevens, and scrap the “internal market” which is wasting millions on lawyers and accountants.

Reasons for retail decline

From: Robert Allewell, Rawdon.

ANDREW Vine placed the responsibility for restoring the retail buzz on the Government (The Yorkshire Post, January 8).

I know it is unfashionable to look back in time but there are some relevant points that should be considered on why this has come about.

Planning Policy Guidance Notes were issued in 1988 and 1996, supposedly to reduce the impact on town centres by out-of-town developments.

These have been disregarded by the planners – out-of-town shopping centres and retail parks have developed to saturation point with the consequent effect on the high street.

Consultants have also been only to eager to advise their retail clients that they need more space unnecessarily.

Retail development has followed the American model which has little identity and in many cases viability.

Not surprisingly town centres have lost their heart and their identity.

Deserving of a gong

From: Mrs J Aveyard, Toronto Place, Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

WE all know ‘illness’ fails to recognise times, hours, holidays, and does not cease its crippling hold on anyone. For aid, we rely on the resources of our emergency services, nurses, doctors, paramedics and ambulance crews who all work gruelling, unsociable hours.

Yes, it is their chosen profession and we are the ones who receive their special skills. I can write with authority after the help I received at Christmas from a paramedic team. No, these magnificent skills were not acknowledged in the New Year’s Honours list, though they are all most worthy candidates because their expertise is so valuable and necessary.

Policies that fuel a crisis

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

THE latest attempts counter obesity will, like all others, fail. No government will want to get tough with the motorists because planners and politicians all have cars and, like the population as a whole, are ‘wedded’ to them.

The only thing that would make folks leave their cars at home is if there was no fuel to run them.

The ever rising cost of diesel and petrol is no deterrent, the motorist will pay whatever the price and put up with both congestion and a lack of parking.