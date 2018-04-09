YP Letters: Do TV wars lead to death on streets?

From: Basil A Smith, Upper Stubbin, Holmbridge.

WE are hearing about escalating violent knife and gun crime in London and other cities on a daily basis (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, April 6).

I wonder if the BBC and ITV would accept any responsibility for bringing war zones into our homes each night on a regular basis?

Night after night, the evening news invariably begins with an ‘in-depth’ report on fighting in Syria or the Congo or somewhere similar.

Young boys are fascinated watching this while eating before going out to meet up with the ‘gang’.

The London Mayor seems conspicuously quiet, unlike the Manchester Mayor who speaks up occasionally. Is Home Secretary Amber Rudd co-ordinating an action force to tackle the problem? Not sure!

If the news media are simply reflecting on an ever-increasingly violent society, then they are doing a good job.

I just wish they would not promote it in my living room and give us some positive news for a change, but please not any more of Prince Harry’s silly antics!

Move hero to better site

From: Alan Myerson, Chairman, Major Clive Behrens (Leeds) Branch of The Royal British Legion.

DR Stewart Manning is to be thanked for bringing back to public attention the present unsatisfactory location of the statue to Arthur Aarons, Leeds’s only VC winner of the Second World War.

However, there is a view that the statue should still remain in the city centre, thereby acknowledging Arthur Aarons as a Leeds figure, rather than a Roundhay figure, even though he was both. The work that was done by a committee some 10 years ago, setting out to relocate the statue to a better central site, represented the views of many people and organisations from across the city.

Moving the statue to a location close to the war memorial and close to one of the places where he studied before he joined the Royal Air Force would, in the view of many, commemorate him for what he is, a hero of our whole city.

More than a memory test

From: John G Davies, Alma Terrace, East Morton. Keighley.

LIKE Michael Gove, Jayne Dowle clearly doesn’t believe in experts, just relying on her own experiences (The Yorkshire Post, April 5).

Much of what she says is counter to what the Open University advises students.

Perhaps the single most important, least arduous and most effective technique is “reviewing” soon after a lesson, rather than swotting up three years later. The real problem lies with the view of people like Michael Gove and Barnaby Lenon, echoed by Jayne, that learning consists of memorising immense piles of information for a one-shot test, when in the real world learning is actually a process of continual development; yet continuous assessment in school is frowned upon by the above.

Don’t blame Amazon

From: Mike Goodman, Hampsthwaite.

AS a keen online shopper I cannot agree with those who say Amazon delivery vans are causing a rise in potholes.

For every van delivery, presumably a two-way car expedition might have been saved, along with many fruitless journeys searching for the item.

The delivery vans also, of course carry many parcels for delivery in any given local area, thus combining perhaps scores of potential vehicle journeys into a single vehicle trip.

My problems with PR votes

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

IF proportional representation was to be brought in as a method to elect either a government or a local councils, it would be much more clear if the group had to name their preferred occupant should they receive the necessary votes.

Any organisation prepared to publish a manifesto could be placed on the voting paper and their percentage of the count would determine who took office. How PR could be reconciled with local representation is quite another question. There is a lot to be said for the status quo.

I like dogs, but not the mess

From: Bridget Harris, West Garth, Cayton.

THERE is nothing wrong with owning a dog and indeed the health benefits are well documented. Who could not be moved by the incredible work of guide, hearing, sniffer and medical detection dogs?

But the street where I live should be called ‘Dog Mess Garth’, as one cannot walk on the paths without having to avoid it. Efforts to deter owners constantly fail, even with a recent poster campaign. Would hitting owners in the pocket be a solution? Bring back dog licensing? Or, as in the Australian state of Victoria, a dog and cat have to be licensed via council tax with a disc issued to attach to the dog’s collar. ‘Man’s best friend’ deserves more.

Not Me Too

From: Hilary Andrews , Nursery Lane, Leeds.

HAS the ‘Me Too’ phenomenon hit Radio Leeds? On weekday mornings after 9am, all the presenters are women. I’m sure many listeners like me will be deserting the local station and moving back to Radio 2 or 4. Balanced opinions are necessary and, for this, we need to hear both men and women. A bad move on the part of Radio Leeds in my humble view.