YP Letters: Doctors should stop bleating about longer working days

From: Duncan Long, Coxley Crescent, Netherton, Wakefield.

IN the 1970s, many businesses were brought to their knees by closed shop trade unions. Recently the main supporter of trade unions, the Labour Party, did its best under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown to bring the country to its knees.

What irony to read the bleating of trade union leader Dr Richard Vautrey “Working day for GPs is getting longer and longer” (The Yorkshire Post, March 3). There can’t be much left worth complaining about in Britain that doesn’t have its roots firmly set at the door of the Labour Party.

Does Dr Vautrey really believe anyone who was a “working” adult through the 70s cares that it’s now time that GPs finally “paid the piper” with their time? After all, they have certainly had enough time off since their contracts were changed by Labour.

The majority of GPs are self-employed businessmen. In fact, they are so because at the formation of the NHS they overvalued both themselves and their businesses in order to make themselves financially secure, yet retain their autonomy.

What hypocrisy Dr Vautrey spouts when he talks of long term commitment and continuity of care. No NHS patient has had continuity of care from the same GP in the last decade at the very least.

Everyone has had to make changes to the way they work to meet the demands of a changing world. The rest of us don’t bleat about it, we get on with it. I would suggest that Dr Vautrey and his colleagues do the same.

From: Kerrie Marshall, Cusworth Lane, Doncaster.

I WAS alarmed to read a new report by the All Party Parliamentary Group on Breast Cancer, A Mixed Picture, which uncovered stark contrasts in the diagnosis, treatment and care of patients across England.

This variation is unacceptable. Depending on where they live in England, some women are more than twice as likely to die from breast cancer under the age of 75.

In the Yorkshire and Humberside region, there is significant variation in premature mortality rates between different Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs). For example, in Greater Huddersfield CCG on average 15.2 women under the age of 75 per 100,000 die from breast cancer but in North East Lincolnshire CCG it is 29.1.

Access to the best breast cancer services shouldn’t be dictated by where you live, so that’s why I have joined a new campaign by the charity Breast Cancer Now to end this postcode lottery.