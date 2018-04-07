YP Letters: Don’t be hasty on finding solution to plastics

From: Hugh Rogers, Messingham Road, Ashby.

I SUPPOSE there will be some people who will diligently load up their cars with empty plastic bottles (washed, of course) and lug them to their local supermarket in the hope of getting a tuppenny ha’penny voucher in return. The effect on the environment will be minimal, but hey, it’s the thought that counts.

In the real world, most of us will simply go on dumping used plastic in the bins which most councils already provide for recycling purposes.

Maybe that’s why supermarkets aren’t exactly rushing to adopt Tom Richmond’s latest whizzo scheme (The Yorkshire Post, March 31)?

Understandably they seem reluctant to provide costly facilities which the bulk of the public might be unlikely to support without legislation to encourage them to do so.

The Government is right to carry out a “thorough” consultation before embarking upon legislation.

If that takes a little time, then so be it – we need to get it right, not rush into measures which are badly thought out or impracticable, just to please the media.

The plastics problem has evolved over many years, what do a few extra months matter?