YP Letters: Don’t drive this country away from its natural partners

From: Don Burslam, Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Why do so many Tory MPs stubbornly and steadfastly support a hard Brexit?

Even a child could grasp that being in a tariff-free market of 500 million on your own doorstep must trump any alternative economic arrangements with other countries thousands of miles away.

Such countries would impose various restrictions which would make it impossible to duplicate or match the privileges we at present enjoy.

It is true that being in the EU restricts our trading options elsewhere but freedom to go worldwide could by no stretch of imagination compensate for the loss of advantages within the European market.

Even under tariff-free conditions our ability to compete would be materially restricted.

Never in this country’s history has such a dangerous and ill-advised potential outcome gained such staunch support and is it now too late for common sense to prevail?

Those who persist in driving this country away from its natural partners must be frustrated in their intentions. The matter has now gone beyond narrow party political considerations.

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

THe Channel 4 news, February 14, confirmed my suspicions of them as a self-regarding, overpaid bunch of bitter ‘Remoaners’.

In their response to Boris Johnson’s olive branch about Brexit we had Matt Frei in the London Sealife Centre labouring to construct a metaphor from the fish circling lugubriously around in a massive tank behind him.

The camera focussed on possibly the most ugly shark known to man which he, of course, likened to Boris and then informed us was called Boris. What a hoot Matt! You should think about a new career in stand up perhaps!

Luckily I was able to console myself that despite the last ditch onslaught from Remoaners most people know that.

In fairness – and the cause of ‘balance’ in broadcasting – he should have turned to the tank of frenzied piranhas reducing a treasury sack of currency to fragments which is what will happen if Comrade Corbyn and his party ever come to power.