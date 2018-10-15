YP Letters: Don’t follow Jeremy Corbyn. Teach children about the benefits of British Empire

From: David Downs, Sandal, Wakefield.

SO, Jeremy Corbyn thinks that children should be taught more about the legacy of the British Empire, colonialism, and the slave trade, and the fact that Bristol grew rich from the slave trade.

I might accept this in principle, but the legacies of the British Empire should be addressed in a more balanced way, and our children should also be informed of the benefits that the British left behind, resulting in 40 countries being currently united into a Commonwealth which the Queen heads today.

By purely highlighting the negative sides of the past British Empire, I suspect that Jeremy Corbyn’s motives are purely party political.

It is an attempt, to capture the black vote in the next general election, rather than providing a balanced education for our children.

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

I’M always very suspicious of political leaders who tell schools what should be taught in history lessons.

It also suggests they will be meddlers, and little else, if every they achieve high office.