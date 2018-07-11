YP Letters: Don’t give the EU an inch in Brexit deal

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

THERE are parallels between our position today and 1975 when we had the previous referendum on our membership of the then European Economic Community.

In 1975 concerns were expressed about “sharing our sovereignty” but these were assuaged by claims that this was about trade only.

Over the years, there has been “mission creep” by the EU with the complicity of our own politicians, who denied us the opportunity of a clear-cut vote on the handing over of further powers.

As David Davis said in his resignation letter as Brexit Secretary (The Yorkshire Post, July 11), the current proposals agreed by the Cabinet would mean that our future ability to withstand further EU encroachments will be “illusory rather than real”. To mix metaphors, if we give them an inch they will drive a coach and horses through it!

From: Michael Dennis, Ripon.

NOW that Boris Johnson is merely a backbencher, he will presumably have more time “to lie down in front of the bulldozers” at Heathrow.

As he said when he avoided the issue in a Parliamentary vote recently, “his resignation would have no impact”.

He needs to be careful if he wants to remain an MP – his majority is only 5,000 and many people will not forgive him for ‘rocking the boat’ at such a critical time for the nation.

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

THE Cabinet Brexiteers have finally worked it out for themselves – leaving the EU is a costly mistake.

There was no plan at the time of the referendum and two years later there is still no plan.

They have tried to bend the laws of logic to have their cake and eat it, and have failed – as they were bound to do.

For me, the icing on this particular cake are the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson.

Please don’t feel sorry for Theresa May. Before the referendum she was a convinced Remainer, but with the promise of a big job the lady was turned.

Right now she must be feeling convinced again that for the UK there is no better trade deal than membership of the EU.

Within the EU we are part of the rule-making. Outside it we will be rule-takers.

True friends and enemies

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

IT is reported that such very large crowds of people are being assembled to object to President Trump during his visit to Britain, that his route is being revised to keep him largely away from the capital.

This is the properly-elected leader of the United States, Britain’s best friend which came to our aid in two world wars and has since protected the peace in Europe, and as such he is entitled to a polite and proper welcome – even from those who disagree with his politics.

Odd how the left hates our friends and loves our enemies; I cannot recall any major protest movement when Robert Mugabe (to name only one of several murderous dictators) came to Britain.

Why take costly option?

From: Brian A Cook, Tile Cross, Sheffield.

I HAD to go to the hospital recently and I noticed they were using the new Dyson fans; these are priced at £140.

On a recent customer survey programme hosted by Phillip Schofield, the Dyson fan was compared to one from Argos priced at £20.

The survey said the Argos one was as good on quality and operation. While I accept the NHS would bulk buy, there must be a great difference in overall cost. Spread this across the country and it would be a tidy sum.

New cut to end flooding

From: Terry Morrell, Willerby.

I AM no expert but I question the decision to spend vast sums on further ‘flood protection’ along the River Hull when we already have a barrier at the junction with the Humber.

Excess water from upstream surely could be diverted through a ‘new’ cut (more than a drain) across from south of Driffield to the coast. It would not be cheap but should have a number of additional benefits as well as achieving the main objective.

From: Phil Baggaley, Sproatley.

I keep reading regarding ice caps melting and sea levels rising, and again we have the problem of hosepipe bans.

Would it not be possible for the water companies to build desalination plants and use sea water to keep the reservoirs filled? The salt extracted could then be used for our roads during the winter.

Root and branch

From: Harry Moore, Ilkley.

I CANNOT avoid comparing Sheffield Council and its policy of destroying trees with Vancouver in British Colombia where the city boasts over 40,000 mature flowering cherry trees.

Sheffield needs a new council and more mature trees. It might have to be in that order.

Painful paws

From: Janet Stankiewicz, Lasenby Close, York.

COULD I beg dog-owners to think about the temperature of the pavement when they walk their dogs in this hot weather?

When they walk on the sunny side of a street, they are frying their paws.