YP Letters: Driver-only trains an accident waiting to happen

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

ON June 7, I caught the 08.49 bound for Carlisle. It was on time and remained so until reaching Kirkby Stephen. Here there was a delay which was clarified when I observed the conductor guard hurrying down the platform with a first aid box.

Should trains keep their conductors?

An elderly gentleman had fallen and injured himself. First aid was rendered but, as he was alone, the only option was to place him in the care of the signalman (signaller). We resumed our journey 15 minutes late.

This highlights the question over single manning of trains. We have this ongoing strike problem which is only going to be solved by compromise, not confrontation. It will get worse when the new electric units are delivered to Leeds Metro. These will be three-car units capable of being coupled together to form a six-car train which clearly will not fit many of the station platforms.

Often, the conductor/guard has great difficulty reaching the door controls on rush hour trains so, sensibly, the driver can open only those doors to carriages within the platform length. The problem then arises at stations such as Shipley which is on a tight curve where clearly the guard, by now on the platform, has a much better view. Oh, for a bit of common sense.