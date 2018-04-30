YP Letters: ‘Dual farming’ could be way forward for UK agriculture

From: David Holmes, Harrogate.

THE new vision for agriculture post-Brexit should be about being at the forefront of climate-change mitigation, sustainability for future generations and profitable food production.

As a farmer myself and conservationist, I support, along with the various environmental groups, funds being allocated to cleaning up the environment, the creation of habitats for wild animals, birds and insects, the protection of woodlands, tree planting and enhancement of landscapes within the countryside.

This is without doubt a ‘public good’ and an essential part of maintaining our ecosystem, the wellbeing of our people and promotion of tourism.

On below-ground policies, this is where, to date, we have heard very little other than a suggestion that ‘soil health’ should be a consideration. However, this is where I believe the really opportunity lies.

It is a scientific fact that an increase in soil organic matter has a direct correlation with the reduction in atmospheric carbon dioxide, one of the main greenhouse gases. With the majority of the world’s industrial nations looking for ways to offset carbon emissions, this must be something that we farmers should be grabbing with both hands.

I’m advocating a change of tack to ‘dual farming’ which gives an income from the market for growing a crop and an income from government/carbon-offset deals for improving soil organic matter. The latter would broadly replace the current area payments.

On Brexit, we need to strengthen the UK brand with specific unique selling points (USPs) and get the buying public behind us.

From: Mr SB Oliver, Churchill Grove, Heckmondwike.

THE squirming, and wriggling, goes on from Remainers who want to run another referendum based on a change in public opinion (John Cole, The Yorkshire Post, April 23).

I would ask Mr Cole to tell us why any second result of, say, Remain 51 per cent v Leave 49 per cent, is much more pertinent than the 2016 result of Leave 52 per cent v Remain 48 per cent? Would his second referendum therefore also be “advisory”?

From: Ruthven Urquhart, High Hunsley, Cottingham.

I BELIEVE Jacob Rees-Mogg to be an utterly sound and caring MP but if he would refrain from speaking in the condescending manner of a recently released pupil from Eton, I think his political aim and cause may be somewhat enhanced!