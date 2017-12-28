YP Letters: Electronic messaging lessons for youngsters

Have your say

From: David Collins, Scissett.

MUCH is made of the misuse of electronic messaging by – and to – children. However nobody seems to mention how this is taught in schools.

In the old days children were taught to read and write using paper and pencils.

Now it is essential that children are taught at that same age to communicate electronically.

Lesson one:

There is an off switch;

Nothing you read on your device is true. You must check everything;

Any idiot can publish and it will be given equal prominence with real information;

It is impolite to interrupt someone speaking to answer the phone. Just as it would be impolite to interrupt someone at the table;

Bullying is just as much a nuisance on a device as it is in real life. Report it;

If it seems to good to be true, then it is;

Don’t discuss personal and private items on a device. The whole world is listening. There is no privacy, whatever settings you use;

This is the best device you will own, but also the most dangerous.