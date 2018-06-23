YP Letters: Emasculation of Probation Service by Chris Grayling led to more offending

From: SM Hardy, North Close, Leeds.

YOUR brief but telling article “Warning over risk of prisoners reoffending” (The Yorkshire Post, June 16) demonstrates yet again the lack of coherent thinking on the part of the Government and senior civil servants.

For almost a century, probation officers recognised that a clear route to change offender attitude and reduce significantly re-offending was to establish three inter-dependent strands – a job or training opportunity, a safe and stable place to live and the ability to develop and sustain meaningful relationships with others.

The impediment to getting these in place was frequently offenders’ lack of literacy and numeracy skills. It is no coincidence that on average 70 per cent of those serving custodial sentences are functionally innumerate and illiterate. This causes feelings of inadequacy and resentment, leading to criminality and aggression, as well as dependency. Seventy per cent of inmates have a mental health issue which inhibits trust and respect in relationships, and the inadequacy and idleness because of lack of a job means that 70 per cent develop an addiction.

Working this out isn’t rocket science, nor is the criticality of providing up-front investment in offenders so on release, they have hope and opportunity and society is saved not only crime but cost to society.

Take, as a single example, an offender with a Class A drug addiction. He or she will be a daily offender since that level of dependency could rarely be afforded legally. Probation would work to get such people off addiction and into work. The result would be 350 plus fewer crimes and victims each year the individual didn’t re-offend. Isn’t that worth the cost of providing English and maths lessons to prisoners giving them a better chance of going straight?

Sadly, the Probation Service was dismembered and emasculated by a certain Chris Grayling and so a very successful programme of managing offenders and reducing reoffending was discontinued. Mr Grayling will argue that the Probation Service couldn’t handle offenders with prison sentences of less than one year, and this was his rationale for privatising two thirds of the service. He ignores the fact that probation officers had been pressing to manage those offenders for a long time but were prohibited from doing so by the Department of Justice – Mr Grayling’s fiefdom at the time of the dissolution of probation. Curiouser and curiouser might be an appropriate observation.