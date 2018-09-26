YP Letters: Emmanuel Macron’s sickening ‘liars’ slur over Brexit

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

I CHOKED on my cornflakes when I read in your excellent newspaper that the arrogant French premier, Emmanuel Macron, had the nerve to call English Brexiteers liars (The Yorkshire Post, September 21).

It is offensive in the extreme for the leader of any foreign power to call millions of English people who voted to leave the EU liars, but it is particularly sickening when this vile accusation is made by a president who, had it not been for the outstanding courage of British boys landing in Normandy in 1944, would have been ruled over by the German Gestapo.

Perhaps he ought to consider this fact and consider how many of our boys gave their lives, and apologise to the British for his disgusting language.

There is no wonder that the majority of UK citizens voted to leave, particularly as the EU is laughing at us and obviously enjoying inflicting impossible divorce terms. Now would be an excellent time to give the whole lot of them a Churchillian wave and tell them we are leaving tomorrow morning.

From: Arthur Quarmby, Mill Moor Road, Meltham.

CONSIDERING that we rescued mainland Europe from defeat and occupation by Germany during each of the two World Wars, it is surprising how few supporters we have in Europe.

Are these countries so afraid of stepping outside the German line that their moral obligation is so easily set aside?

From: Ken Cooke, Ilkley.

ALTHOUGH he studied chemistry, Coun Tony Galbraith (The Yorkshire Post, September 22) presents a distorted view of the recent history of the chemical industry.

I had a career in the industry and experienced its changes first hand. In common with other industries, the story over the last 50 years has been one of consolidation – small companies being absorbed into larger ones.

This is nothing to do with the EU, as Coun Galbraith alleges. It is simply a fact of business life: rationalisation and economies of scale. He may regret the passing of small British firms, but many were consolidated within larger British corporations.

One cannot blame the EU for get-rich-quick British capitalists who, by the way, include many of the leading Brexiteers.

Park and ride trial needed

From: Nicholas Knott, Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party.

IT is interesting to read that Harrogate Borough Council is in discussion with Transdev looking at a park and ride scheme for Harrogate.

Park and ride has been Labour policy for over two years and we started the conversation in both our election manifestos in the county council and district council elections.

We suggest that both the local bus companies should be involved, and also the Harrogate and Knaresborough public in any plans. Locations in both the north and south of the town should be looked at, especially the Wetherby Road area where traffic jams regularly stretch way past the southern bypass roundabout.

It was quoted that you can’t have an effective park and ride unless you give buses some sort of priority over motorists. That will mean bus lanes.

Other town and cites do run park and ride schemes without bus lanes. The whole point is to reduce traffic.

Bus lanes in certain parts of the town should be looked at to speed bus flow and park and ride can help this. If visitors use park and ride, there would be less on-street parking needed in the town centre freeing up road space for bus lanes.

Our worry is that the statement – “moves to introduce a park and ride are unlikely to be quick” – will result in any scheme being kicked into the long grass.

An experimental scheme should be set up sooner rather than later.

Realities of HS2 claims

From: David C Barber, Lowick, York.

I SEE that HS2 is supposed to arrive in Yorkshire from London, in 2033. In reality, this will be the London Euston to Birmingham New Street only line.

Also, when major investment funding is required for both the Midlands and the North, it will of course, be kept in the South of England.

London will say it needs all this capital expenditure, for Crossrail 3.

Finally, overhead electric wires are still missing between Copmanthorpe, near York, and Neville Hill, Leeds.

This should have been completed many years ago when the East Coast main line was electrified.

Impact of flood scheme

From: Ian Postlethwaite, Boulby Bank, Whitby.

ALTHOUGH the approval of the flood defence wall for Whitby is good news for home owners and businesses alike, I read that it will be constructed from reinforced concrete. I worry about the aesthetics.

Care needs to be taken to preserve the appearance of our old town, and this main route in to and out of Whitby will be very visible to all. I realise that better looking constructions usually cost more to produce but, in the long run, it will be worth it.

The last straw...

From: Mr J M Turner, Knipe Point Drive, Osgodby, Scarborough.

WITH reference to the front and back covers of Country Week (The Yorkshire Post, September 22), can you please inform the editor that the bales shown are straw and not hay. Straw is the stem of the corn and hay is dried grass.