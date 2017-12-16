YP Letters: EU may be surprised further at people’s freedom choices

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, Stamford Bridge, York.

WE were greatly surprised when the Conservatives won the last but one election and astonished when they risked another vote.

The Health Secretary had an unpleasant surprise as A&E queues increased, but this was predictable because previously the family doctor was first responder on a 24/7 basis.

It is surprising that some MPs at Westminster still prefer to swap their function as law-makers for an EU rubber stamp.

Mark Carney was no doubt surprised when his threat of instant doom, if we voted “leave”, did not materialise. President Obama’s threat was surprising in its naivety. Unprecedented levels of personal debt caused concern at the Bank of England, but inflation at many times the record low interest rates, was the incentive to borrow a maximum.

There will be surprise if the unelected in Brussels show any remorse for the riots, suicides and financial ruin which they have caused in Southern Europe with their ill prepared common currency. Prime Minister Rajoy in Spain had good reasons to promise a return to the peseta and it was a surprise when something changed his mind.

Equally surprising was the change of mind in Ireland when the EU demanded a second referendum.

The EU, which has never given any account of how they have used hundreds of billions of pounds of UK taxpayers’ funds, may yet be surprised at the reaction to their promises of punishment for choosing freedom.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WE are being duped. We voted to be independent of the EU. Theresa May’s government accepts ongoing EU and ECJ control for a decade or more; a non-transition transition; fishing rights compromised; subservience to the EU on security, defence and diplomacy; even a willingness to trade away bits of the UK; more cash bribery; and more appeasement. This list of concessions is self-defeating, even if cheered by the EU and Remain.

Mrs May’s “agreement” debacle is a failure of the Remain policy of keeping us tied to the EU. That doesn’t even work now – we export more under WTO trading rules (around 61 per cent) than we sell to the EU under EU rules (39 per cent, allowing four per cent for the “Rotterdam effect”). The future is the WTO trading system because we already use it, and it is far less onerous than the EU political system.