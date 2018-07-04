YP Letters: EU negotiators have only sought to thwart Brexit vote

From: M P Laycock, Harrogate.

SAMUEL Ribansky (The Yorkshire Post, June 26) states that our negotiators are losing goodwill with EU “top brass”, but was that goodwill ever there for us to lose?

Far from being impatient with our “party-political struggles”, they are actively encouraging them in order to undermine our Government’s negotiating position and thereby extract even more concessions.

Our objective has been perfectly clear from the start. We have wanted to take back control of our laws, our international trade, our fisheries, our immigration policy, our industrial policy, our trading standards and our health and safety policy while continuing to trade for our mutual advantage.

Their objective has also been clear. They have wanted to make us change our minds about leaving or, failing that, to offer us such poor terms as would discourage any other country from choosing to leave. Each concession that our Government has made seems to have encouraged them to press us harder.

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

MK O’SULLIVAN (The Yorkshire Post, June 27) and others should possibly look on line at some of video clips Open Britain have produced showing what some of the leading Brexiteer politicians were saying before and during the referendum campaign, and which is totally at odds with what they are saying now.

Nigel Farage, in particular, can be seen extolling the benefits of a Norway-style arrangement with the EU, plus Owen Paterson MP and Daniel Hannan MEP specifically stated that leaving the EU would not mean leaving the single market. However they all now try to deny what they previously said, and claim the outcome of the referendum was a decisive mandate to leave both the single market and the customs union.

From: Don Wood, Howden.

MR KRAWIEC (The Yorkshire Post, June 29) states that he disagrees with me that we knew what we were voting for.

The simple fact of the matter is only the Remainers did not know what they were voting for, as they are the only ones who complain about not knowing, where as the Leave voters certainly knew what they were voting for. The Remainers cannot be allowed to change the result of the referendum, or democracy is finished in this country, and any future vote will be totally irrelevant – which is of course how the EU would like it to be.