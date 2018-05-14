YP Letters: EU’s resentment of Britain undermining our negotiators

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, Stamford Bridge, York.

DESPITE the untiring efforts of our Brexit negotiators, we have to remember that the resentment in Brussels towards the UK is unabated and we do not know the extent of the punishment promised by Jean-Claude Juncker.

It is sad to see Remainers, including some senior civil servants, continually sniping at the referendum result which, as David Cameron said, must be fully implemented, no matter what the result.

Their anti-democratic, reprehensible actions are in keeping with their desire to prevent the UK escaping the clutches of unelected bureaucrats in Brussels by remaining in a customs union which would keep us under EU control in so many areas, apart from trade.

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

JOHN COLE once again continues to argue that the perfectly clear 2016 referendum result was invalid (The Yorkshire Post, May 8). His contention that it was only advisory is beginning sound like a comedian’s catchphrase.

His argument can be compared to an insurance policy signed in good faith but the small print annuls any ability to make a reasonable claim. I would wager that over 95 per cent of electors were entirely unaware of the analogous small print that Mr Cole cites as advisory.

Of course, a few clever, erudite, hair-splitting, pretentious legal virtuosos, like John Cole, were not going to propagate the existence of this advisory issue before the referendum, in case Remain won, which they thought was a near certainty!

Why question a referendum result that has gone in Remain’s favour by making it only advisory. Keep it quiet boys. We don’t want another referendum!

From: JA King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

THE latest round of votes on Brexit in the House of Lords shows that peers wish to reverse the wishes of the people of this country.

The peers who are there by grace and favour are totally out of touch with reality and have absolutely no concept of the wishes of the people they are supposed to represent.

The cost of the House of Lords is £93m and as they are now irrelevant, and out of touch with us all, it would be more relevant to spend this £93m on the NHS, which would be of far more benefit to us all.