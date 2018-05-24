YP Letters: Even Leave voters don’t accept Brexit is going well for UK

From: John Cole, Baildon.

YOUGOV has been carrying out a poll to see how voters from across the “Leave – Remain” divide feel that the Brexit project is progressing.

The results are split between the first group who expected (in June 2016) Brexit to go well and the second group who expected things to go badly. The options were:

I expected Brexit to go well and I think it is going well so far – 9 per cent.

I expected Brexit to go well but I don’t think it is going well so far – 28 per cent.

I expected Brexit to go badly but I think it is going well so far – 5 per cent.

I expected Brexit to go badly and I think it is going badly so far – 39 per cent.

Don’t know – 19 per cent.

From the above we can see that (leaving out the 19 per cent “don’t knows”) just 14 per cent of those surveyed think that Brexit is going well while 67 per cent think that Brexit is either “not going well” or “going badly”.

In short, from this survey, Brexit is falling well short of expectations. Note that even among those who expected Brexit to go well, the disappointed outnumber the satisfied by three to one.

From: Gerald Hodgson, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

THOUGH a Remain voter, I can understand why people voted Brexit, though saddened by the vituperative tone of those who choose to write to The Yorkshire Post. The truth of the matter is that the margin for Brexit was wafer-thin and none of us knew what the ramifications of a Brexit vote would be.

Our two largest political parties are both split down the middle on the whole issue of EU membership. Only the Liberal Democrats are united and have consistently advocated staying within the EU.

From: John Barstow, Pulborough, West Sussex.

THE solution to the Irish border issue is both practical and infrastructural. A fixed link between Belfast and Stranraer will make for a better-connected United Kingdom to benefit passengers and freight. This will feed in to more internal UK trade.

There will be many more jobs in the logistics of freight as more Irish Republic businesses would send their exports to the continent by rail via Belfast.

A happy by-product of a fixed link would be be the reinstatement of the Dumfries-Stranraer line. Also the likes of Manchester, Leeds and York would be directly connected to Belfast.