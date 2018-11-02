YP Letters: Ex-players walk tall in support of Huddersfield Town club great

From: Rob Stewart, Devonshire Road, Westbury Park, Bristol.

I WOULD like to express my gratitude to the former Huddersfield Town players who travelled from across West Yorkshire to rally around club great Steve Smith at the Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

As readers of The Yorkshire Post know from Catherine Scott’s work in these pages, Steve, who also played for Bradford and Halifax Town, is now living with dementia and his former Leeds Road colleagues publicly showed their support for him at the charity event in one of the town’s best beauty spots.

Town old boys Roy Ellam, Terry Gray, Keith Hanvey, Geoff Hutt, Dick Kryzwicki and Mark Lillis joined Steve and 60 people of all ages who took part in the event to raise dementia and raise funds for research into a condition which directly affects almost 70,000 people across Yorkshire and Humberside.

The Memory Walk, staged in partnership with the wonderful Friends of Beaumont Park group, was also an opportunity to show that people across the community are uniting against dementia which is vital because fund-raising events like this are the only way we will find a cure.