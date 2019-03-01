YP Letters: Failing the young over Brexit by denying them opportunities abroad

From: Javes Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

A NUMBER of your correspondents seem keen for our young people to lose the precious opportunity to live, study and work elsewhere in Europe which is an inevitable consequence of the ‘hard Brexit’ promoted by the no-dealers.

Previous generations of young Europeans met each other on the battlefield, but recent generations have been able to meet in the context of social and cultural exchanges such as those organised by the Erasmus programme. They enjoy the freedom of movement which allows all of us to enjoy spending extended periods of time in other European countries getting to know the languages and culture. What’s so bad about that?

I make no apology for stating that young people aged 16 and 17 should have the right to determine their own future and therefore have a say in whether or not this country should remain in the European Single Market championed by Margaret Thatcher.

It is a shame that many of your readers prefer to take the side of unemployable youths from the housing estates that are the heart of Brexit and whose hobby is stoning the emergency services, while depriving those who are working hard at A-Level and completing their UCAS applications of the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of freedom of movement.

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

THE Eurozone’s GDP still hasn’t recovered to the level achieved before the 2008 global financial crisis. It has stubbornly low growth, its unemployment remains double that of other developed countries and its banking systems are fragile. It is now in danger of tipping back into recession as the global economy slows.

All its problems are self-inflicted, caused by its democratic deficit allowing it to impose on its members the misguided policies that would have been reversed long ago in a responsive democracy. Our MPs have the mandate to extricate us from this abomination and they must not fail us.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

IT is worth reminding the likes of Anna Soubry what David Cameron promised before the referendum: “No second referendum. If the people vote to leave then we leave. The choice cannot be undone. It will be your choice, not the politicians, not MPs, not Cabinet ministers. The people’s choice.”