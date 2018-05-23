YP Letters: Failure to act on farm damage by motorbikes in Doncaster

From: Anne Sorensen, Arksey, Doncaster.

IT is with great frustration and increasing anger that I feel compelled to write this letter to The Yorkshire Post, in the hope that this avenue of communication may reach the South Yorkshire Police and local authorities.

As local farmers of Arksey, Doncaster, we are yet again witnessing the devastating effects of motorbike gangs targeting and harassing our fields, ultimately damaging our crops, fencing and gates in their pursuit of entertainment and enjoyment.

A field of ours, located at the end of Millgate, Bentley, has on three occasions been the target of such gangs, and despite having reported the incidents to the police and repaired the damaged fencing, we are still awaiting a visit from the police who are yet to investigate the incidents of criminal damage that we are experiencing.

I find it completely unacceptable and upsetting that our crops and fencing have been allowed to be damaged in such ways, that we are now looking at financial costs amounting to thousands of pounds, and yet this kind of anti-social behaviour is just regarded as “lads having a bit of fun”.

Adding to my frustration is the fact that we have previously approached Doncaster Council regarding installing a gate on the lane at Millgate, in order to eliminate incidents as mentioned above, while still maintaining the right of way for walkers and ramblers.

However, although the council was in favour of a gate, the decision to install one was overruled by Doncaster’s police who claimed to require vehicle access to the area in order to police it appropriately.

And yet, here we are again, with a completely ruined field, a damaged fence and an extraordinary bill to foot.

It is about time rural crime was taken seriously, and the “lads” made to pay!

Get on with job of Brexit

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

WHAT on earth is Ken Cooke (The Yorkshire Post, May 19) thinking? To state “the EU works very well for the UK” and then go onto say “maybe it’s not perfect (the EU) but neither is Westminster” is ridiculous to put it mildly.

The EU is exceptionally good at bleeding the UK financially and dictating policy to suit Europe, but not for the benefit of the UK.

We, the UK, will be in a position to make our own decisions and create policies to benefit us once our exit from the EU materialises as it surely will.

The referendum vote was to “Leave” and all the continual whinging is not going to change the outcome of the referendum, albeit by a small margin.

People keep going on about another a second referendum but would that then lead to a third or fourth?

Everyone needs to accept the decision made and get on with life and the inevitable.

Let the Government get on with their job i.e. controlling our needs as opposed to being dictated to by European political leaders who seek only what is good for them.

The UK is a major player in the world, unlike some countries within the EU, and allegiance will be shown towards the UK moving forward by way of trading agreements etc etc.

It will not be all doom and gloom, as the likes of Mr Cooke would wish everyone to believe.

So, let’s stop all the whinging and simply get on with the job ahead.

Israel’s right to self-defence

From: Wande Forrest, New Hey Road, Huddersfield.

BILL Carmichael’s article entitled ‘An End to Violence’ sums up the Gaza border clash and biased anti-Israeli media coverage brilliantly (The Yorkshire Post, May 18).

Our holiday to Israel in 1996 included an excursion which took us to the Syrian border. On the Israeli side was a pit stop – toilets and refreshments kiosk – and a new housing estate was under construction, which prompted the question ‘why build so near your enemy’s border?’ to which our guide replied ‘only a peace-loving nation will do that’.

Our motto is we will not strike the first blow but reserve the right for self-defence.

It is not the exercising of that right that brings criticism of Israel but what is often described as a disproportionate response; a criticism which would only be relevant had it been a peaceful demonstration.

Hamas, however, would be fully aware of the outcome and, therefore, bear the full responsibility for the carnage created.

Royal siblings echo the past

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

ISN’T it amazing how two children of the same parents can be so different?

Prince George is a shy retiring boy while his sister Princess Charlotte is clearly an outgoing little girl.

Rather like their great, great grandparents – King George VI was a shy man with a stammer while Queen Elizabeth was a confident lady who supported him. History repeating itself?

Nature’s wonders

From: Trevor Stones, Rawcliffe.

THE other day, my wife and I observed, over a period of almost three minutes, an adult male blackbird feeding two young mistle thrushes in our yard.

We understand this behaviour is not unheard of but is quite unusual and to witness it was a privilege!