YP Letters: Filibuster Philip Davies may talk himself out of a job

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

I HAVE lived in Baildon for over 40 years and find it a delightful place.

However, one distinct downside – and one that grows worse by the year – is that I am lumbered with Philip Davies as my Member of Parliament.

Last week Mr Davies spent two and a half hours speaking in the Commons regarding a Bill to prevent the use of excessive force on patients in mental institutions.

In short, he “filibustered” so that, following arcane Commons procedures, time ran out and no vote could be taken on the Bill.

Mr Davies has made a habit of filibustering and is proud of his various “successes” to the point of being boastful.

He was somewhat like this when he was first elected in 2005 but, over the years, he has got worse. In fact, he has become a caricature of himself.

I know that I am not alone in the Shipley constituency in finding Philip Davies an embarrassment.

It would be helpful if others would follow my lead and register in your letters column their objections.