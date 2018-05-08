YP Letters: First aid on coast. Hornsea’s do-it-yourself remedy

THE Tour de Yorkshire’s community spirit has certainly reached Hornsea where volunteers are preparing to launch a first aid centre tomorrow to help compensate for the closure of the resort’s minor injuries unit.

This initiative is a timely one after Britain enjoyed the hottest May Day bank holiday on record – and families flocked to Yorkshire’s coast. The vagaries of the weather – that perennial talking point – illustrate the dilemma facing health chiefs.

Crowds flocked to Scarborough on the May Day bank holiday.

On scorching days, a small town like Hornsea (population 8,432 residents according to the last Census) needs some health cover – the nearest hospital at Beverley is over 13 miles away on roads invariably clogged with day visitors.

And former midwife Rosie Bullard, who is overseeing the training of first aid volunteers, believes NHS chiefs did not recognise usage of the MIU in their calculations. She says it was used 10 times a day, while the Clinical Commissioning Group said it only treated 10 patients a week on average.

Either way, this one example gives further credence to The Yorkshire Post’s recent series on the region’s coast – and why resorts are still the poor relation when it comes to the allocation of resources by policy-makers.

Sticking plaster solutions can only go so far, and while it is right that specialist healthcare is developed at dedicated centres of excellence in specific hospitals, emergency first aid should be a pre-requisite for the region’s resorts.