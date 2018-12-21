YP Letters: Fitting tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend John Holmes

From: Peter Haddington, Prospect Place, Bradford.

THE new South Stand at Headingley looks a magnificent structure now that it is complete, and I feel that they have got the standing and seating ratio just right.

When all the work is finished, it will be a ground befitting one of rugby league’s glamour clubs. I do think that the Leeds Rhinos are adding a lovely touch to in planning to build a bronze statue in memory of one of the finest ever players to wear the blue and amber, the late great John Holmes.

Leeds have had many wonderful players down the years and John compared favourably with the best. You could see in his early years he was always going to be something special.

John had all the attributes required to be a top class player. He was a wonderful ball handler with creative skills. He could make tries, score tries and stop tries. He had superb footwork and an excellent all round kicking game.

It is good that the Leeds club are moving forward and are redeveloping their ground, but it is always nice to remember the stars from yesteryear who helped to put this famous club on the map.

John was among the upper echelon of these players.