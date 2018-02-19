YP Letters: Flawed arguments over compensation of Brexit trade loss

From: Ian Simpson, Shire Oak Road, Leeds.

BREXIT will reduce the market links between the UK and the EU. The consequent trade loss will, according to Brexit supporters, be more than compensated by the opening up, or expansion, of markets elsewhere. This concept has flaws. Changes in production to meet the needs of the new markets will take considerable time, possibly years, and are likely to require further investment. Much of British industry is now foreign-owned with decisions being made outside of the UK – in Mumbai, Tokyo, Frankfurt etc. So much for regaining control. The foreign countries do not have to invest in the UK. They could be put off by political instability with Corbonista economics a possibility.

From: Ian Oglesby, High Catton Road, York.

REMAINERS might hope that EU negotiators increasing our punishment will cause a referendum re-think. They know that delay gives a chance to put a spoke in the ‘leave process’.

During transition, plus a long drawn-out period when EU regulations and restrictions will be forced upon us without consultation, this is tantamount to self-destruction and must not be agreed to. We would be on a better footing to deal with the EU via the WTO rules, putting a swift end to these plans for expensive punishment.

From: Philip Guest, York.

IT is clear that there are a substantial number of MPs in all parties, and some senior civil servants, who are determined to frustrate the will of the people by keeping the UK within the EU, even if nominally we are outside it. The decision is not democratic, despite the fact that it is they who arrogantly believe that it was the stupid Northern white people who voted for Brexit. Out means out.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

ONE of our main problems is that Theresa May, and the British civil servants behind her, are making the cultural mistake of thinking “being reasonable” (ie compromising first) is admired on the continent.

To EU politicians it just looks weak, as though we don’t mean what we say.

It’s not just the past that is a foreign country: foreign countries are foreign too; and they do things differently there. Perhaps without intending it, British civil servants are culturally arrogant. Ironically, to our own loss.