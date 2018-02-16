YP Letters: Fracking is industrial process and source of more plastic

From: Glyn Wild, Highfield Terrace, Swinton, Malton.

I AM disappointed that our MP Kevin Hollinrake continues to make such misleading comments about fracking.

From the evidence of America and Australia, we can see that shale gas involves the industrialisation of an area. It is not a ‘green fuel’; data from NASA satellites has shown that areas of the US that have a high concentration of fracking wells also have raised levels of methane in the atmosphere.

And regarding the claim that the gas will ensure the security of our energy supplies, let us remember that the main player in this industry is Ineos, a company that has an aggressive business attitude and whose primary aim is to use the gas to produce fertiliser and more plastic which our environment is sadly being swamped by.

There are possibly only two points on which I would agree with Mr Hollinrake’s article (The Yorkshire Post, February 3) – that it is vitally important and urgent that we tackle the man-made causes of climate change, and the fact that many of his constituents feel betrayed by him.

From: David Cragg-James, Stonegrave, York.

THANK you for your recent coverage of fracking highlighting a growing concern. Who is responsible for the environment? Ultimately all of us must take responsibility for collective life if this is to be possible.

Is fracking an example of that sustainable development focusing on people, profit and planet, none of which can develop in the absence of the others? Profit is there of course, but what of people and planet? Apart from derisory bribes and exaggerated promises of jobs, people are ignored or sacrificed rather than heeded, while the planetary effects of accelerated fossil fuel development are slowly entering our awareness.

And what of shale’s derivative, plastics? Sustainable consumption, equally important for collective life, emphasises responsible behaviour with a view to meeting the basic needs of all, reducing excess and avoiding environmental damage. It takes cognisance of production and distribution, and of the use of products and services. Are these shale-enabled plastics at present killing our oceans an example of sustainable consumption?

Will the production and distribution of unconventional gas really “avoid environmental damage”? The answer is known to the Government, but ideology is more important. This is irresponsible. This is frightening.