YP Letters: Fracking protesters need to look to their own behaviour

From: Lorraine Allanson, Allerston, Pickering.

GLYN WILD (The Yorkshire Post, May 18) asks what I would do to tackle climate change and plastic pollution. The whole subject of human behaviour and climate change is complicated. I have no miracle answers, but I particularly dislike hypocrisy.

I would encourage Mr Wild and his compatriots, who have openly protested in my area as being anti-fracking, anti-fossil fuel and now anti-plastic, to lead by example. I would advocate that all protesters stop using plastic placards, gas in their protest camps and to actually consider the environment, which they failed to do when they created a squat in a field without consent.

When they dismantled the protest camp they failed to recycle their detritus, instead they built huge bonfires and burnt their waste, including plastics, sofas and wooden shacks. The pollution and toxins erupting into our clean air could be seen for miles around.

We should think carefully about how we dispose of products, re-use where possible and consider how many people we are prepared to sacrifice in the name of saving the planet.

The solution will come through innovation, investment and industry, and should not be expensive, extreme nor exploit the vulnerable.