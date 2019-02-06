YP Letters: General Election is only answer after Theresa May’s loss of authority

From: Dr Peter Williams, Newbiggin, Malton.

IN 2017 on BBC Question Time at York, Theresa May told a nurse who hadn’t had a pay rise for eight years: “There’s no magic money tree.”

Well, it seems there is. Mrs May used £1bn of our money that she found on its branches to bribe the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her hung Parliament.

She has shaken the tree again to find more millions with which to bribe Labour MPs in Leave-voting constituencies to support her failed Brexit deal (The Yorkshire Post, February 2).

It has become very apparent over the last two years that this Government lacks strategic direction, and now we see the Prime Minister has also lost all moral authority.

After her Brexit plan was dismissed in the Commons by the largest majority in modern times, the honourable thing to do would be to resign or call a General Election. Instead, Theresa May is in denial; her obsessive character and worrying inability to compromise threatens our future prosperity.

Our country is in greater division and turmoil than at any time since the Second World War. None of the many Brexit schemes can command a majority, so the only solution to the impasse is an early election or a second Brexit referendum. Not even the magic money tree can help us now.

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

ONE of the more disturbing aspects of history is to witness how millions can be deceived into believing nonsense in the face of reality. It happened to Germans when the Nazis duped them into believing they could take on the world and win.

It is happening to us now with Brexit and the consequences are likely to be calamitous. It is not no deal we should be afraid of – the fact that we so desperately need a deal shows that it is leaving at all that we should fear.

Brexit, for me, has been akin to treating a severe illness with a quack remedy. The ills of modern Britain are real enough – homelessness, in-work poverty, pollution, congestion and woeful public transport. How can anybody seriously suggest that leaving the EU will do anything but make these problems worse?

Our politicians always had the control that they fallaciously told us they want back – and they chose not to use it to meaningfully address these ills that are undermining us. Of course we must respect the views of the 17.4 million, but assisting people with a massive collective self-harm is not the role of responsible governance.